Michigan’s congressional delegation promises bipartisanship under Biden administration

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — As Joe Biden gets to work at the 46th president of the United States of America, Michigan lawmakers in Congress say they are prepared to work across the aisle.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, attended Wednesday’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., and said he was proud to be at the historic event.

Congratulations, President Biden and Vice President Harris! Now, let’s get to work to tackle the unprecedented challenges before us and Build Back Better. pic.twitter.com/yS5AF27D2o — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 20, 2021

The newly reelected Peters is now chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs because Democrats hold the majority in the chamber. He said his first order of business is confirming Biden’s picks to serve as secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayrkas, and secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin.

When WLNS, News 8’s Lansing sister station, about reports that Peters would also be appointed to the head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, his response was that at this moment, his only focus is the committee chair position.

Peters noted that while Democrats hold the majority in both the House of Representatives and Senate, the margins are close and working in a bipartisan way is going to be important to get things accomplished.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said she was excited to see Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sworn in, calling them the “right people for this moment in our history.” She said she was prepared to get to work to “build our country back better,” referencing one of Biden’s campaign slogans.

REPUBLICANS FROM WEST MICHIGAN SAY THEY’RE READY TO WORK

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, tweeted Wednesday that he had signed on to a letter with 16 other freshman lawmakers promising to work with the president on a number of issues including more COVID-19 relief, protecting insurance coverage for those with pre-existing medical conditions, modernizing infrastructure and investing in economic revitalization.

Today I joined 16 colleagues in a letter to President Biden expressing willingness to work together on:

-extending COVID relief

-protecting pre-existing conditions

-infrastructure modernization

-economic revitalization

The American people deserve more than reflexive partisanship. pic.twitter.com/EYH4Itey38 — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) January 20, 2021

In his own series of tweets, longtime U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, said “our nation’s leaders must renew their commitment to working together in a bipartisan fashion to address the challenges facing the American people,” specifically the pandemic, and promised to “roll up his sleeves” and work with anyone who wanted to make things better.

Peters and Upton were among the 10 Republicans in the House who joined Democrats last week in voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, who voted against impeachment, told News 8 in a Zoom call that he was encouraged by Biden’s call for bipartisanship in his inauguration speech, but also that he would be waiting to see how that translated into action.

“He’s an old hand at this. He gave a good speech and frankly, this might have been the speech that American needed to hear today. My question is, is will President Biden govern the way it needs for the future,” Huizenga said.

He also said that he was disappointed Trump chose not to attend the inauguration, saying “I think he should have been there.”

“I’m glad (former Vice President) Mike Pence was there. Those are important symbols,” Huizenga continued. “I understand, though, that as President Trump had laid out a long time ago, he’s not that normal type of president… So I guess it’s not a real big surprise. Sort of that New York, New Jersey moxie side of him may not have allowed him to be there.”