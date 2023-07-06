Mich. (WJMN) – It’s summer homebuying season in Michigan, and reports show that home prices continue to climb.

According to Redfin and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) home prices in Michigan were up 1.6 percent in May 2023 compared to 2022, and homes sold are down 14.6 percent year over year. In the Upper Peninsula for May 2023, Marquette home prices were down 22.8 percent. The median sale price of a home in Ironwood was up 79.2 percent from last year. In Escanaba, the median sale price was also higher – up 31.6% year over year.

MSHDA says this has to do with a lack of housing inventory and competitive pricing.

“Currently, and obviously this is statewide, but definitely specifically for all the markets in the Upper Peninsula, there is a real lack of inventory in these communities which is causing some housing price pressure,” said Darren Montreuil, business development specialist for MSHDA. “We are finding that to deal with that, buyers are trying to make more competitive offers, they may be moving a little bit out of their comfort zone. We don’t expect anything really to change as far as the competitiveness of the housing market in all of our markets right now. We see that being the forecast moving forward.”

While this information may seem discouraging, MSHDA does have resources available for both homeowners and those looking to buy.

“There’s a lot of different programs that are available, depending on that are municipality specific, some lenders have specific programs, and of course the state of Michigan has mortgage programs, down payment assistance programs, and tax credit programs to identify those. We also sponsor a statewide network of housing education programs or provider. You can access those in person or online to make sure that you are identifying the resources that are out there and that you’re taking advantage of all the ones that are available to you,” said Montreuil.

Some of these programs through MSHDA include MI 10K DPA Loan, Housing Counseling, and Missing Middle. Missing Middle is a housing production program designed to increase the supply of housing stock through grants to help reduce construction costs by funding gaps in eligible projects. You can learn more about this program and all resources available online at michigan.gov/homeownership.