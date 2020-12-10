Mike Duggan announces run for 3rd term as Detroit mayor

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Duggan will seek a third consecutive 4-year term as Detroit’s mayor.
Duggan announced his reelection campaign Wednesday during a livestreamed message to city residents and supporters that included endorsements from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit NAACP branch President the Rev. Wendell Anthony and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.
The nonpartisan primary will be held in August. The top two vote-getters then will face off in the November 2021 general election.
Duggan easily defeated then-state Sen. Coleman Young II in the 2017 general election.
Young is the son of Detroit’s first Black mayor, Coleman A. Young.
