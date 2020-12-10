Mike Duggan announces run for 3rd term as Detroit mayor

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Duggan will seek a third consecutive 4-year term as Detroit’s mayor.

Duggan announced his reelection campaign Wednesday during a livestreamed message to city residents and supporters that included endorsements from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit NAACP branch President the Rev. Wendell Anthony and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, talks Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Detroit about the initiative to give about 51,000 K-12 public school students in Detroit computer tablets and high-speed internet to help transition from classroom to virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. As schools closed in March as part of the state’s stay home order to slow the spread of the virus many suburban districts quickly moved teaching online. Detroit lagged because nine of 10 students don’t have access to tablets, computers or the internet. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, left, shakes hands with Mayor Mike Duggan at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Detroit. The $90 million center includes a sports medicine, treatment and rehab facility managed by the Henry Ford Health System, as well as retail and public spaces. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan puts his mask on after addressing the media, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Detroit. The mayor on Tuesday announced some layoffs, pay cuts for other employees and and a reduction in some services. He warned that Detroit could be subject to a return to state oversight if action isn’t taken quickly. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at a news conference before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs auto insurance legislation on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Grand Hotel during the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island, Mich. Duggan has long sought to lower car premiums he says are making it tougher to attract new residents. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces plans for Fiat Chrysler to build a new assembly plant include $12 million in tax abatements over a dozen years and 200 acres of land during a news conference in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Duggan’s office said that the city will work with the state on other incentives for the automaker’s $1.6 billion investment to convert its Mack Avenue Engine Complex into a new facility. The city has 60 days to get the land, 170 acres of which is owned by the city, a power utility, a public water authority and a family of prominent wealthy businessmen. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan introduces Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., during a campaign rally, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The nonpartisan primary will be held in August. The top two vote-getters then will face off in the November 2021 general election.

Duggan easily defeated then-state Sen. Coleman Young II in the 2017 general election.

Young is the son of Detroit’s first Black mayor, Coleman A. Young.

