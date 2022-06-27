ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) shared details on Monday that a scheduled road closure along M-28 in Alger County has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 29.

The closure was originally scheduled for Tuesday, to allow the Michigan Air National Guard to host aircraft exercises on the highway.

According toMDOT, military aircraft will land and perform other activities along a nine-thousand-foot section of M-28 between Wetmore and Shingleton.

MDOT will close M-28 east of Munising from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. H-58 to H-15 and back to M-28 will be the detour for eastbound traffic. For those going west, the route will be reversed.

The closure will be posted on MDOT’s Mi Drive website and detour signs willbe posted.

There will be no civilian access to the M-28 landing zone during this period. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area.