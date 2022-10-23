FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A family missing from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Chief said.

The police department said the family was found at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Steven’s Point, Wisconsin.

All the family members have been interviewed. Police said the family is “still of the opinion that people are after them, but the elements of the investigation do not meet the criteria for protective custody.”

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, went missing on Oct. 16 after Anthony Cirigliano called 911 asking for protection.

“It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth,” he told a dispatcher. “I am not crazy.”

The family left behind Suzette Cirigliano’s mother, who has dementia and needs full-time care. She was found walking around the neighborhood around 9 p.m. on Monday. She is now in the care of other family members.

On Monday, the family was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home.

Relatives told News 8 that police told them the family was last known to be in Iron Mountain on Tuesday and Wednesday — at the Michigan/Wisconsin border, more than 400 miles from Fremont.

The Fremont Police Department said this investigation is closed.

“…we wish to thank all of those individuals who assisted in the investigation by calling in tips and sharing the information to help locate this family,” the police department said in a press release.