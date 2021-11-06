Missing teen’s family offering reward to anyone with ‘credible information’

Volunteers and family members are still searching for 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who vanished on Oct. 29.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety are continuing their search for 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who has now been missing for over a week.

Santo is 5’10”, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

The Grand Valley State University student was last seen around midnight on Friday, Oct. 29 in the area of Yakeley hall on MSU’s campus.

Santo was wearing grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white converse high-top shoes.

A reference photo of Brendan Santo

Brendan’s family is conducting a volunteer-based search on MSU’s campus, searching wooded areas until dusk.

The Santo family is additionally offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with “credible information that leads to bringing Brendan home.”

The reward will be managed through Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan via the existing MSU Police and Public Safety toll-free tip line 844-99-MSUPD or tip email which is tips@police.msu.edu.

“We have been collaborating with our local, state, and federal partners for several days, and this arrangement formalizes and expands our team while making additional expert resources and personnel available to assist us in bringing Brendan home,” said Inspector Chris Rozman, Public Information Officer with MSU Police and Public Safety. “We particularly appreciate the continued help and support offered by Grand Valley State University and Oakland County, who have been providing investigators with direct contact to those close with Brendan.”

MSUPD has expanded its partnership in the search to include the following agencies:

East Lansing Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Grand Valley State University

Police Department Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

Michigan Department of Attorney General

Michigan State Police

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities confirmed they found his car in the area he last parked it.

A Facebook post from MSUPD says they have conducted a variety of searches, including by foot, drone, helicopter, and boat. Additionally, the department has utilized canine units, divers and civilian volunteers.

Cellular, smartphone and GPS data have also been used in the investigation.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

MSU Police and Public Safety can be contacted anytime by calling 517-355-2221 or 9-1-1 for emergencies.