Monday is deadline to register online or by mail to vote in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Registered to vote in Michigan? Monday is the deadline to sign up online for the Nov. 3 election. Residents also can register by mail if the application is postmarked by Monday.

If people miss Monday’s deadline, they can still register through Election Day. But they must go to their local clerk’s office with a document verifying their residency. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says officials are “seeing an incredible amount of enthusiasm” about the election.

More than 1 million absentee ballots have been returned so far.