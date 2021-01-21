Monthly SNAP payments rising 15% through June

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Using federal coronavirus aid dollars, Michigan is increasing food assistance benefits by 15% for six months.

The additional payments will go to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients through June. Funds for January will be added to recipients’ Bridge Cards before the end of the month.

Under the expanded payments, a household of four will get $102 more each month for a total of $782 monthly.

In addition, the state is continuing a program that increases food benefits to the maximum payment for about 350,000 households that were not already qualified for that amount.

Both sets of additional payments should show up in your Bridge card on the day between the 20th and 30th of each month. You can check your Bridge Card balance online at Michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling 888.678.8914.

The state says some 1.2 million people in Michigan are eligible for SNAP benefits.