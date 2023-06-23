EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Attorneys representing the estates of Michigan State University students Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser, who were both killed in the Feb. 13 mass shooting, have moved to sue the University.

Court documents also list Tanyang Tao, who was injured during the shooting.

Attorneys say the university had dangerous or defective conditions before the shooting.

They say MSU failed to maintain a proper emergency alert system/public address speakers or access control system; the lack of classroom doors that could be locked from the inside; and the lack of an armed security officer, metal detectors or security stations.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Ven R. Jonson and Kanwarpreet S. Khahra.

Lawsuits against the university have already been filed by the family of Alexandria Verner, the third student killed in the shooting.

Earlier this month, court filings were submitted for Troy Forbush and Nate Statly, who were also injured in the shooting.