More services now available at Secretary of State self-service stations and online

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Secretary of State expanded services for online customers and at self-service stations.

Michigan residents can renew standard and enhanced driver’s licenses along with state identification cards online and at self-service stations.

“We have launched a new, service-driven era of operations that provides customers many more ways to conveniently conduct their business with us,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This is a major step forward as we continue to improve our service for all Michiganders.”



New online services include:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

View the mailing status of the requested driver’s license or state ID

Pre-apply for an original driver’s license

Request and obtain a driving record

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Pay reinstatement fees and invoices

Apply to be a notary public

Access streamlined business services



New transactions offered at self-service stations include:

Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry



Between March 16 and the end of March thousands of residents used the new services. Over 6,000 people renewed or replaced their driver’s license or ID at a self-service station and more than 5,300 enhanced driver’s licence or ID transactions were completed online.

There are 146 self-service stations, with plans for more, in various branch offices and other locations statewide. The self-service machines currently offer transactions in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese. All accept credit cards and some accept cash.

The upgraded technology now securely combines tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system and ends the department’s reliance on a legacy system from the 1960’s. The new system was launched with support from the Department of Technology, Management and Budget and FAST Enterprises.

In addition to the new services, the following improvements have also been implemented:

An electronic lien and title program , making lien and title information available online for lienholders in lieu of a paper certificate of title if their financial institution participates in the program.



, making lien and title information available online for lienholders in lieu of a paper certificate of title if their financial institution participates in the program. The graduated driver licensing process has been simplified to reduce customer visits to branch offices. Student drivers are now issued a photo license hard card for a GDL Level 1 license, instead of a paper license. They don’t need to return to the branch office for their Level 2 or Level 3 licenses, and their operator’s license will be mailed to them upon turning 18.

The three Grand Rapids-area offices will be consolidated into two offices, so that staff can serve at locations with higher levels of customer traffic. The Division Avenue office, which saw the fewest customers of the three offices, will not reopen. Seven self-service stations have been placed in the area, with two more planned.



will be consolidated into two offices, so that staff can serve at locations with higher levels of customer traffic. The Division Avenue office, which saw the fewest customers of the three offices, will not reopen. Seven self-service stations have been placed in the area, with two more planned. Four Upper Peninsula branch offices that are located in the Central time zone (Bessemer, Iron River, Iron Mountain and Menominee) have shifted their hours to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time to match the operating hours of the rest of the department’s branch offices, which are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.



In-person visits to the Secretary of State still require an appointment that can be booked up to six months in advance. Next-day appointments are released at 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday that customers can book for the next weekday.