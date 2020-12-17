More than 4,000 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed more than 4,000 additional cases of coronavirus and recorded 190 more deaths related to the virus, the state announced Thursday.

The state said 125 of the deaths were discovered in a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported.

The 4,024 cases added Thursday bring the total to 450,776 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Wednesday, labs in Michigan tested 52,518 samples for the virus and 5,050 were positive, a rate of 9.62%. It was the first time the daily rate had dropped below 10% since Nov. 6.

Public health officials say the average rate of cases per million people per day is still “alarmingly high,” but is has been on a downward trend for about three weeks weeks. The seven-day average of the daily positive test rate remains nearly four times higher than the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled, but it, too, is improving.

Hospitalizations have been declining, too. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 3,547 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said on Thursday it had 230 COVID-19 inpatients across its hospital system, 19 fewer than the day before.

The number of deaths each day is still high, with a seven-day average around 90. Daily deaths is a lagging metric that improves after case counts and hospitalizations.

With metrics continuing to show encouraging trends, public health officials say the state appears to have avoided a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases. They continue to urge people not to travel or gather for the December holidays to slowing the spread of the virus.

