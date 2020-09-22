More than 500 more coronavirus cases in Michigan, 15 more deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 504 coronavirus cases and recorded 15 more related deaths, the latest state data shows.

The deaths include three discovered as public health officials checked death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported. The state has been running those checks routinely each week for months.

In all, 117,910 people in Michigan have been infected by the virus since it was first detected in the state in March and 6,680 deaths have been linked to it.

The update comes the same day that the U.S. officially passed 200,000 deaths associated with the virus.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 19,565 samples for the virus and 664 came back positive. The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because some people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests was 3.39%. The seven-day average of that rate remains higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Statewide, the number of new cases per million people per day remains on a plateau. The numbers of deaths each day are low, as are hospitalization figures.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested.

There are also testing options at pharmacies, hospitals and county health departments around the state. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

Grant Public Schools says it won’t have busing Wednesday through Friday because of concerns about possible exposure. In a Facebook post, the superintendent said no one had tested positive as of Tuesday but that some people on the buses were not feeling well, so the district is moving proactively. Plans for next week will be released later this week.

Latest Stories