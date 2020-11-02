More than 6,700 new coronavirus cases over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 6,709 cases of coronavirus over two days, data released by the state Monday shows, an average of 3,354 per day.

The state also recorded 17 more deaths linked to the virus since data was last released Saturday.

Michigan has now had 184,889 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected in the state nearly eight months ago; 121,093 patients are considered recovered, which means they are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms. Statewide, 7,357 deaths have been linked to the virus since March.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 37,150 samples for the virus and 2,897 came back positive, a rate of 7.8%. On Sunday, 59,642 samples were tested and 4,271 were positive, a rate of 7.17%.

Coronavirus infections are surging in Michigan, with the seven-day average of new cases per million people per day significantly higher during Michigan’s last peak in April. The average rate of positive tests daily is rising and has reached 7%, a figure the state hasn’t seen since mid-May. It’s well above the 3% public health officials say demonstrates community spread is under control.

While every region of the state is seeing more cases, the worst figures are in Southwest Michigan, West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

More people are being hospitalized. Numbers have been climbing consistently since late September and the total number of adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus has ballooned to more than 1,900.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19-related deaths each day is now around 25. That is still much lower than it was during April, but the figure has been rising.

In response to the increase in cases, state health officials last week tightened capacity allowances in indoor venues without fixed seating from 500 to 50. Starting Monday, restaurants were required to keep a list of patron’s names and numbers in case they are needed for contact tracing.

