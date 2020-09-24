More than 700 new coronavirus cases confirmed in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 705 more cases of coronavirus, the latest state data shows, and 12 more deaths have been linked to it.

The figures released Wednesday afternoon bring the total number of cases to 118,615 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March and the total number of related deaths to 6,692.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 32,578 samples for the virus and 942 came back positive. The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because some people may be tested more than once.

The percentage of positive tests for the day was 2.89%. The seven-day average of that rate remains slightly higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Statewide, the number of new cases per million people per day remains on a plateau. The numbers of deaths each day are low, as are hospitalization figures.

Latest Stories