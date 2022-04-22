UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Most of the roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen for the season on Thursday, April 28.

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Some parks operate seasonally, usually closing in late October and reopening in the spring.

The following roadside parks will remain closed until later in the spring due to weather conditions. MDOT plans to reopen these parks in mid-May, weather permitting:

Alger County

– Deer Lake Roadside Park on M-28

– Kiva Roadside Park on US-41

– Scott Falls/Rathfoot Roadside Park on M-28

– Grand Island Harbor Scenic Turnout on M-28

– Au Train Roadside Park on M-28

Baraga County

– Tioga Creek Roadside Park on M-28

– Canyon Falls Roadside Park on US-41

– Baraga Cliff Roadside Park on US-41

Keweenaw County

– Esrey Roadside Park on M-26

– Hebard Roadside Park on M-26

– Great Sand Bay Roadside Park on M-26

– Snow Gauge Roadside Park on M-26

Luce County

– Old Flowing Well Roadside Park on M-28

Schoolcraft County

– Manistique River Roadside Park on M-77

While most parks are scheduled to be open April 28, motorists should not expect drinking water at all parks to be turned on until sometime later in May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems are completed.

In addition, the St. Ignace Rest Area on southbound I-75 will remain closed due to construction. It is expected to reopen in early May.

A map showing the status of MDOT roadside parks and a complete list of parks are available on the MDOT website.