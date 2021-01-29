Motorist strikes, kills 3 cows on western Michigan road

Cows are seen at Tollgate farm on January 17, 2020 in Ancramdale, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three cows have been struck and killed after wandering onto a western Michigan roadway.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says eight cows were on the road about 3:30 a.m. Friday in Zeeland Township when authorities arrived after reports of a crash.

One vehicle had hit the three cows that died.

The vehicle suffered significant damage, but the driver was not injured.

The road was closed for more than 90 minutes.

The uninjured cows were taken to a nearby farm. Zeeland Township is southwest of Grand Rapids.