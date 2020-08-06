MRA recalls contaminated Marijuana products sold across Michigan

LANSING, MICH. (WJMN) — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) has issued a health and safety advisory bulletin due to a confirmed complaint regarding pre-rolls contaminated with human saliva.

The below packages of pre-rolls were manufactured by 3843 Euclid LLC (License Nos. PR-000098 and AU-P-000106) and dispersed to many marijuana sales locations, including in the Upper Peninsula.

The contaminated “pre-rolls” were sold across the state of Michigan, even reaching the Upper Peninsula.

Locations include Ann Arbor, Bay City, Detroit, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Lansing, Lowell, River Rouge, Traverse City, Quincy, and Negaunee.

“The Fire Station” in Negaunee sold two of the recalled Marijuana products between July 8 to July 12. “Hyman Cannabis – Kush Mints Premium Pre Roll” and “Hyman Cannabis – Strawnana Premium Pre Roll” are apart of the recall list.

All contaminated pre-rolls will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana business that sold the marijuana.

Consumers who have these contaminated pre-rolls in their possession should return them to the provisioning center or retailer where they were purchased for proper disposal. Provisioning centers must notify patients and caregivers who purchased these pre-rolls of the recall.

Consumers who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician.

Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517- 284-8599.

