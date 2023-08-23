MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) unveiled the first of its kind Statewide Housing Plan, the goal was to address some of the most pressing housing-related issues. MSHDA Executive Director Amy Hovey is continuing that mission by traveling to communities across the Upper Peninsula.

“We are we’re implementing the statewide housing plan through regional housing partnerships across the state. We have three different partnerships here in the U.P.” Hovey continued, “I want to check in with folks, how’s it going? How are the regional plans coming together? What are some of the hurdles and barriers that you’re coming across, kind of get a sneak peek at what their priorities are going to be? Really wanted to learn about what the toughest things are in the community and so far.”

We caught up with Hovey at a stakeholder meeting in Marquette on Monday. We asked what her points of emphasis were for the the trip.

“Determining as a region what type of assistance do you need from the state? We have an overarching goal of 75,000 units that we want to create across the state, but we know that each region’s going to look a little bit different. Some are going to want to invest money in really kind of securing the housing that they have. So like homeowner rehab or even multifamily rehab. Others need new units. Are they single family homes, are they multifamily? Are they two units? We also have funding at all different scales of income levels for families across the state. Are they really looking at needing housing for families that are very low income? Folks that are more work force housing which we’re seeing as a trend across the state, where families that are making 100 to 120% of the area median income still cannot afford to rent or purchase in the communities in which they work. So every region is a little different,” said Hovey.

During Hovey’s stops in Sault Ste. Marie, Marquette, and Hancock, she spent time listening to what each of those communities have identified as areas of concern.

“I have heard a lot about the increased cost of housing,” continued Hovey. “The allowable rents are too high for the families that are currently living in the communities and they’re starting to feel forced out by a couple of factors. One, the amount of short-term rental properties that are increasing across the communities really are taking the rental supply down, driving up the costs. I’ve heard stories about families who, within a year their rents gone up 25%, and of course most people can’t afford a 25% increase in their housing costs. “That has been very strong so far. protections for folks that are in housing from being displaced because of the increased costs. The short supply even up here. You know, the short supply of shelter units while you’re trying to get families placed in permanent housing has come across as a big issue as well.”

MSHDA does have resources available. One of them is the MI-HOPE program.

“MI-HOPE is a relatively new program at the authority which really helps with homeowner repair, specifically around energy efficiency. So think doors, windows rugs, those types of items. And we really have designed our program to go hand in hand with the Department of Health and Human Services weatherization program. Our program can come in and do some of that required repairs in order to help the house be eligible for another state program. So, you know, go figure and state agencies are trying to work together to get more resources to individual homes to help stabilize the housing stack,” said Hovey.

A summary of the statewide housing plan is available in the document below: