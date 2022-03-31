Mich. (WJMN) – April is Financial Literacy Month, a nationally recognized campaign to bring awareness to the need for more financial education. It also serves as an opportunity to review your finances and how to improve them.

Looking to buy a home or even owning a home can oftentimes be confusing or difficult when it comes to managing your personal finances. Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has nationally-certified Housing Counseling Agencies that provide budgeting and financial literacy counseling in every county in Michigan.

“They provide not only by group education services and classes to cover many topics including fair housing and lending, insurance coverage, consumer protection laws, banking basics. But also how to tackle the debt and credit reports and making spending plans for yourself and your household, as well,” said Veronica DePotty, MSHDA’S Housing Education Specialist and HUD Grant Manager.

Whether you own multiple homes, or you are homeless, anyone can use these counseling services.

“We had an agency up in rural Newaygo County who worked with an individual, a single gentleman who was homeless, and provided not only classes for him to take group education classes but also worked with him individually as long as needed. This counselor worked with him for well over a year, nearly two years, and he was walking to work he was doing the best he could, he was living in his car.

“They got him an emergency shelter but then continued to work towards his financial goals and dreams of security. And within that time, inspired and empowered him and he not only was he able to repair his credit, build his savings but more importantly buy his first home.”

Many of MSHDA’s services are at little to no cost. To find a Housing Education Agency in your county, please visit www.michigan.gov/housingeducationlocator. For more information on financial literacy resources, click here.

