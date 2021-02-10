MSP drops phone app that makes texts disappear

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State Police has told officers to remove a phone app that keeps no record of outgoing text messages.
Col. Joseph Gasper issued the order in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press.
The newspaper has published stories about the use of the Signal app by high-ranking members of the department.
Text messages sent using Signal are gone without a trace once deleted, the newspaper reports. The use of Signal was recently disclosed in a lawsuit involving state police.
Critics say it can help officials dodge public records requests and frustrate attorneys during litigation.
Latest Stories
- Super Bowl ad leaves Upper Peninsula off map
- 5th-grade Leukemia survivor welcomed back to school with police escort, marching band
- White House COVID team to hold briefing as vaccine supply increases
- Biden to make 1st visit to Pentagon as commander in chief
- 26 rescued from ice floe in Lake Superior off Minnesota