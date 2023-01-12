MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Do you want to be an actor, but you’re a little camera shy? Have you thought about signing up for The Michigan State Police (MSP) Civilian Actor Program (CAP)?

Citizen volunteers are wanted to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors. According to MSP, “The goal is to create a diverse pool of actors reflective of the communities the MSP serves to provide the most realistic training experience for the recruits.”

Training exercises will be held at MSP’s Training Academy, in Dimondale, on various dates from Feb. 17 – May 18, 2023, and at the Fort Custer Training Center, in Battle Creek, May 31 – June 1, 2023.

Citizens will serve as actors for the following types of scenarios:

Traffic Stops

Arrests

Domestic Violence

Civil Disputes

Larceny

Retail Fraud

You have to be at least 18-years-old to qualify, have a valid driver’s license, and complete all sections of the application. To be an actor, you can’t have been convicted of a felony or any crime, regardless of penalty, involving violence, dishonesty, or false statement. All applicants will be subject to a criminal background check.

Selected applicants will be required to complete the CAP class, consisting of legal instruction, role player responsibilities, role player safety, scenario introduction, and scenario practice. Additionally, those who complete the CAP class and participate in training exercises shall submit to a weapons search on-site and must sign a liability waiver.

Application can be made online. The deadline to apply is Jan. 20, 2023. If you were previously accepted into the program for the 142nd TRS, you do not need to apply or retake the CAP class to assist with the 143rd TRS.

Selected participants will receive a confirmation email with additional instructions for CAP class registration, to be held in February, and recruit training exercise date registration.