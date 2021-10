An undated courtesy photo of Isabella Castro. (Michigan State Police)

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — Authorities in Mason County are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Branch Township.

Isabella Castro, 14, was last seen on October 15 at Mason County Central Middle School.

Isabella is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 110 pounds, with long brown hair dyed red and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or 911.