MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The public is invited to have a voice in the future of the MSU Extension through a listening session event in December.

The only session in the Upper Peninsula is happening in Marquette on December 11.

“Service is at the core of who we are,” said Quentin Tyler, director of MSU Extension. “As we think strategically about our organization, we value input from those we serve most of all.”

The idea of the sessions is to hear from a variety of people to better determine what is working well and what could be improved upon through the Extension.

“Whether you’ve used MSU Extension services for years or not at all, everyone has a valuable perspective,” he said. “You can play a critical part in helping shape the services and offerings in your community.”

The sessions will begin with a welcome from MSU Extension leadership and staff. The meeting will then be split up into two groups. External participants and partners will go to one room while MSU Extension faculty and staff go to a different room. In each room, participants will be able to share their thoughts by way of multiple facilitated activities.

Topics include:

● Emerging social, economic, and other trends that participants expect will impact them in the future.

● What participants know MSU Extension for.

● What participants believe MSU Extension does well, and what they think can be improved.

● What participants envision a thriving MSU Extension would look like in the future.

Light refreshments will be available at all sessions. Translation and interpretation services, as well as other accommodations, may be available upon request.

The session Marquette is scheduled for December 11 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Northern Center at NMU.

You can register for the event here.

Walk-in registrations may be limited due to facility capacity. If you have any questions, please contact Kathy Walicki at walicki@msu.edu or 231-873-2129 or Marie Garcia at garci434@msu.edu or 517-353-9464.