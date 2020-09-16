MSU frats, sororities ordered to quarantine for 2 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A county has ordered a two-week quarantine for 23 fraternities and sororities and seven large rental houses near Michigan State University following a coronavirus outbreak that a local health official says is turning into a “crisis.”

The quarantine, which is mandatory, means students or others living in the buildings cannot leave except for medical care or necessities that cannot be delivered.

Ingham County Heath Officer Linda Vail said Monday that the surge in cases is alarming.

Vail acted two days after she urged all MSU students living locally to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.

