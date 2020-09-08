MSU reports 124 COVID-19 cases in first week of students returning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A week has passed since Michigan State University students returned and 124 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

All of the cases are students living off campus.

According to a release from MSU, the cases do not appear to be linked to a particular event but rather multiple large student gatherings in the East Lansing community since mid-August.

The positive case number only reflects symptomatic students who were tested at MSU testing locations or self-reported an off-campus positive test to the university.

There is no requirement for students to self-report to the university or utilize MSU testing locations. All individuals have been directed to self-isolate and receive appropriate medical care.

“This increase in positive cases among students is disappointing, but not unexpected,” said President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “As students return to off-campus housing, some are attending large gatherings where people are in close contact without an appropriate face covering. This is the easiest and fastest way for the coronavirus to spread.

“Over the past week, we have seen the sharpest spike in Ingham County COVID-19 cases to date. The increase is directly tied to various social gatherings, many of which were over capacity. We cannot allow this to continue. If students do not take precautions to heart, more drastic measures will be required,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Everyone must be vigilant and must follow safety guidelines. The health department is working in close partnership with the university and the city of East Lansing, but we need the students to join us in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The university is maintaining a web page with information about positive cases associated with MSU. It is updated weekly on Mondays by 5 p.m.

