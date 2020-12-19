MSU vet students: We deserve rebates for online classes

Michigan News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Veterinary students at Michigan State University are pleading for a tuition rebate after months of online instruction.

The students said they expected a mix of in-person and online courses, but in-person classes were quickly dropped when the fall term began.

Lauren Phillip and Breanna Demaline, on behalf of the classes of 2023 and 2024, spoke to MSU trustees, requesting a 30% refund.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. says a partial refund isn’t practical, noting the university still has fixed costs.

Stanley says the change in instruction is “one of the unfortunate casualties of the pandemic.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories