MSU vet students: We deserve rebates for online classes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Veterinary students at Michigan State University are pleading for a tuition rebate after months of online instruction.

The students said they expected a mix of in-person and online courses, but in-person classes were quickly dropped when the fall term began.

Lauren Phillip and Breanna Demaline, on behalf of the classes of 2023 and 2024, spoke to MSU trustees, requesting a 30% refund.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. says a partial refund isn’t practical, noting the university still has fixed costs.

Stanley says the change in instruction is “one of the unfortunate casualties of the pandemic.”

