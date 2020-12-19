EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Veterinary students at Michigan State University are pleading for a tuition rebate after months of online instruction.
The students said they expected a mix of in-person and online courses, but in-person classes were quickly dropped when the fall term began.
Lauren Phillip and Breanna Demaline, on behalf of the classes of 2023 and 2024, spoke to MSU trustees, requesting a 30% refund.
President Samuel Stanley Jr. says a partial refund isn’t practical, noting the university still has fixed costs.
Stanley says the change in instruction is “one of the unfortunate casualties of the pandemic.”
Latest Stories
- MSU vet students: We deserve rebates for online classes
- Pavilion relocated from eroding bluff in Michigan state park
- Chassell Township cemetery makes more room for green burials
- AP: Michigan spent $136M on medical gear early in pandemic
- With historic picks, Biden filling environmental, interior positions