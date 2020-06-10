MVAA hosting conversation with African American Veterans about serving in the military & social climate

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency partnered with the African American Crisis Coalition to put on a Zoom call in hopes to educate the community on what service means as an African American and what participants have to say about the country’s civil rights protests.

“We really want to have a conversation and dialogue with whoever wants to take part in that,” said Zaneta Adams, Director, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Army Veteran.

“Whether you’re a veteran or a civilian, to be able to get to what they feel is going on right now, but also how other people can help to change that narrative that’s come out about African Americans, who we are, what we represent, and how we can change that.”

Zaneta believes this is a time to have these conversations and bring these issues to light.

“We want to hear about there experiences, we want to hear about some of the challenges, we want to hear what they see as a solution as we move forth and how we help,” said Adams.

“I’ve heard from Veterans, who are African American, they have have problems getting access to benefits because of some of the people they come in contact with to help them get their benefits and so, really breaking down those barriers because that’s what we are there for at the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is to help break down those barriers.”

The MVAA will be discussing what the American Flag means and represents, particularity during this current period of unrest.

“If you are patriotic, if you are a family member of a veteran. if you are a veteran, if you are just somebody who is curious about what America and representing America and serving America means to an African American military member or veteran in this country, then you should join the call.”

To register to participate in the “We Salute You: A Conversation with African American Veterans, click here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The Zoom conference will be Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 PM EST.