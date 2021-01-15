National Guard activated as MSP prepares for protest at state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they are ramping up security around the state Capitol, including getting help from the Michigan National Guard, ahead of a protest expected to happen this weekend.

“If you are going to come down to the Capitol and demonstrate peacefully, then we will provide that safe space for you,” Col. Joe Gasper, the head of MSP, said at a Friday morning press conference in Lansing. “If you are coming to the Capitol to engage in some nefarious activity, then we are also very well prepared to address that.”

MSP has already increased its uniformed presence around the Capitol, and Gasper said that will continue through mid-February. Crews are putting up a 6-foot fence around the building Friday.

Gasper added that there are “covert” security measures in place. He would not provide information about what that means “to protect the integrity of our operational plan.”

“The Michigan State Police takes our responsibility for ensuring safety at Michigan’s Capitol very seriously. Demonstrations are a common occurrence, with the vast majority being entirely peaceful gatherings. We continually monitor for security threats and maintain situational awareness of what is happening in Michigan and across the country. Our security planning is fluid and adjustments are made as needed, from day-to-day. Security enhancements are both seen and unseen. In general, we don’t discuss security measures, but I can confirm that we will be increasing our visible presence at the Capitol for the next couple of weeks starting this morning.” – Lt. Brian Oleksyk, Public Information Officer – MSP 1st District

The National Guard said it was called in by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to “help protect people, facilities and key infrastructure.”

Major General Paul Rogers, the adjutant general of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard, would not say which units or how many guardsmen would be in Lansing Sunday, though he said the response would be “significant and in direct relation to the requests of our partners.”

He also promised it would not interfere with the guard’s assistance in the state’s COVID-19 response.

Lansing city officials advised people to stay away from downtown on Sunday.

In the wake of a riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, federal authorities warned that protests have been planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. An online flyer for Sunday protests across the country urges demonstrators to come armed.

The FBI said it will be at a “heightened posture” to identify extremists and alert state governments to threats.

Anyone with information about the Jan. 6 riot in Washington or about this weekend’s protest at the Michigan Capitol is asked to contact the FBI at 1.800.CALL.FBI (225.5324). MSP also said anyone who notices anything suspicious leading up to Sunday can call 855.642.4847 or report it at Michigan.gov/MichTip.

Special Agent in Charge Tim Waters out of Detroit said the FBI had opened “numerous investigations” in Michigan in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol and promised that those who caused damage or were responsible for violence will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.