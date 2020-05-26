National Guard rescues books in waterlogged Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan National Guard has rescued 80,000 items from the basement of a Midland library that was flooded when rain swept through the area and dams failed.
Most books and other items in the basement are going to be OK. They were placed on tables on the main floor. Guard members had to use the stairs because the elevator was out.
Library staff over the weekend focused on removing moisture from the lower level.
Staff member Terrie Ahlers says “there’s no way we could have done it” without the National Guard.