National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 23

MICH. (WJMN) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this weekend.

The day aims to provide a safe and convenient way of disposing of unused or expired prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential abuse of medications.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year. Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020.

“[We accept] anything in pill form, we don’t need the bottle at all. We just need the pills themselves. We don’t need to see an ID or prescription or anything like that, it’s just pill form. If you have liquid form drugs or needles, there is a way to dispose of those but we’re not taking those in this program,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Michigan State Police Negaunee Post.

All Michigan State Police Posts across the state will be open on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you miss tomorrow’s event, MSP posts have the drop-off boxes available all year round during business hours. Check your local law enforcement agencies as they may also have prescription drug drop-off boxes.

For more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, click here.

