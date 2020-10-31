Nearly 3,800 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 3,792 coronavirus cases and 31 more deaths linked to the virus, according to data released by the state Saturday afternoon.

Officials say 20 of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered while reviewing vital records.

Statewide, there have been 178,180 coronavirus infections since it was first detected in Michigan in March and 7,340 associated deaths.

On Friday, labs in Michigan tested 49,048 and 4,484 came back positive for a rate of 9.14%.

The state says 121,093 have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said this week that cases are surging, with the seven-day average of new cases per million people per day significantly higher during the state’s April peak, more outbreaks each week, a rising rate of positive tests daily, more hospitalizations and more deaths.

In response to the increase in cases, state health officials on Thursday lowered capacity limits in indoor venues without fixed seating from 500 to 50. Starting Monday, restaurants must also keep a list of patron’s names and numbers in case they are needed for contact tracing.

“We’ve got to double down on wearing masks, we’ve got to refrain from having gatherings. When we do go out, it needs to be in very small groups. You shouldn’t mix more than two households at a given time,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said while visiting Grand Rapids Friday. “COVID-19 doesn’t care about our fatigue or our frustration or our Supreme Court or our Legislature. It is still a real threat. And if we all take this seriously, we have shown we can push these numbers down and save lives and mitigate the harm to our economy.”

