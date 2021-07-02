Nearly 500,000 Michiganders already entered in ‘MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes’

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer and six other people who risked their own health and safety to help and protect others during the coronavirus pandemic will receive special Profile in Courage awards next month, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – As of July 2 at 8:00 A.M. the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes had 464,698 applications submitted for grand prizes and 23,978 entries into the scholarship drawing.

The sweepstakes will end on August 3. Eligibility criteria for each of the drawings can be found on the sweepstakes website.

“This is an innovative way to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, and I am delighted to see so much excitement for the kickoff of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes,” said Governor Whitmer. “We understand there are people out there who have questions, and maybe this will motivate them to seek the answers to their questions so they feel comfortable getting vaccinated.”

Ohio was the first to launch a vaccine sweepstakes campaign. According to the state they increased vaccination by 94% among 16- and 17-year-olds, 46% among 18- and 19-year-olds and 55% among those between 20 and 49 years old after Governor Mike DeWine announced the lotteries.

“If there’s one thing every Michigander can agree on, it’s that whatever Ohio can do, Michigan can do it better and bigger,” Governor Whitmer said Thursday during the news conference at the Cristo Rey Catholic Parish community center in Lansing.

Michigan’s giveaway is in partnership with Meijer, the Michigan Association of United Ways and the State of Michigan. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Association of State Universities, Small Business Association of Michigan, Business Leaders of Michigan the Protect Michigan Commission and more organizations are supporting the statewide vaccine sweepstakes.

The aim of the program is to increase the state’s vaccination rate by roughly 9%, about 667,000 people, to achieve a 70% vaccination rate of residents age 16 and older.

61.8% of Michigan’s 16+ population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of July 1 according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data.

“The tremendous support we are receiving from our business, community, nonprofit and government partners for the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is inspiring and will help ensure we reach our objective of getting to a 70% immunization rate,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh.

“We are thrilled with the results we’re seeing after just one day,” Ebersole said. “”But for this sweepstakes to be successful, we’re asking all Michiganders to call your family and friends today and make sure they know now is the time to get vaccinated in order for a chance to win one of the amazing giveaways in the next 30 days.”

In January, the Protect Michigan Commission was created by Governor Whitmer. Appointees to the commission represent an array of industries, professions and backgrounds. Housed within the MDHHS, commission leaders are tasked with ensuring every Michigan resident has a plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The sweepstakes is open to Michigan residents 18 and older who have received one dose of vaccine. The scholarship drawing prizes are available to Michigan residents between 12 and 17 years old whose parents enter on their behalf. Each scholarship drawing prize is a four-year Michigan Education Trust (MET) charitable tuition contract valued at $55,000 that can be used to pay for tuition and mandatory fees at a collage or unversity in accordance with MET terms and conditions.

A number of drawings will be done:

$1 Million Drawing

Entry dates: July 1 – July 10

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

$2 Million Drawing

Entry dates: July 1 – August 3

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

$50,000 Daily Drawing

Entry dates: July 1 – August 3

Open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing.

The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing. See official rules for exact dates.

Scholarship Drawings

Entry dates: July 1 – July 30

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

The Scholarship Drawing is only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are between the ages of 12 and 17 as of the corresponding drawing date. The parent or legal guardian must enter the eligible individual in the Sweepstakes for the Scholarship Drawing.

YOU CAN REGISTER FOR THE SWEEPSTAKES ONLINE AT https://www.mishottowin.com/

To enter the sweepstakes by phone, please call the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes Hotline: