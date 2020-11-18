Nearly 5,800 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed another 5,772 cases of coronavirus and recorded 62 additional related deaths as the state’s surge continues.

The data released by the state Wednesday brings the total number of confirmed cases to 277,806 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March and the total number of associated deaths to 8,190.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 52,424 samples for the virus and 7,050 came back positive, a rate of 13.45%.

State officials say Michigan now ranks sixth in the nation for new cases of COVID-19, fifth in recent deaths and 10th for hospitalizations.

The seven-day average of new cases per million people per day is now about 538, well above the spring peak, when it never broke 130. West Michigan is seeing the worst rate of any region in the state with about 782 cases per million people per day.

The positive test percentage has been rising for weeks and the seven-day average is closing in on 14%, more than four times higher than the 3% that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

Statewide, some 3,772 hospital inpatients were either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health had 333 COVID-19 inpatients throughout its hospital system.

The average of daily deaths is now above 30. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Lynn-Callo said during a Wednesday morning virtual press conference that health officials expect to see many more deaths before things start improving.

Several new restrictions meant to help flatten the curve went into effect Wednesday and are scheduled to last three weeks. Restaurants must halt dine-in services, movie theaters must close, high school sports are suspended, high schools and colleges must shift to remote learning, and social gatherings should be limited to no more than two households.

Citing the increase in COVID-19 spread, the Grand Rapids Public Library said Wednesday it is halting in-person service starting Monday. Curbside options will still be available.

In recent days, both public health officials and hospital leaders have pleaded with the public to follow the new rules and keep up with coronavirus mitigation practices including frequent hand washing, practicing 6-foot social distancing, avoiding gatherings and wearing a mask in public.

