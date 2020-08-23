Nearly half of western Michigan prison has COVID-19

DETROIT (AP) — Almost half of the men incarcerated at a western Michigan prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Detroit Free Press reports 612 of 1,296 prisoners, or 47% of the population at Muskegon Correctional Facility, have tested positive. Fifteen staff members have also tested positive.

Some prisoners are blaming the facility for an inadequate response to the virus, but prison officials say they took proper safety steps.

Since March, 4,620 of 37,497 state prisoners have tested positive and 68 prisoners have died.

State health officials on Sunday reported 768 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in Michigan.

Latest Stories