GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning people about unlicensed merchandisers who fraudulently claim to support the Spartan Strong Fund, created by the university to provide support for those most critically impacted by the Feb. 13 shooting that left three students dead and hospitalized five more.

“As the mother of two current Spartans, I am heartened by the outpouring of support that Michiganders have shown in the wake of this tragedy. Unfortunately, bad actors often take advantage of times such as these, when individuals are most vulnerable, to prey on our generosity,” Nessel said in a release. “I urge residents to always do their research before donating to ensure that their contributions will be put to good use.”

The university has also issued an alert and listed the merchandise vendors that are committed to donating proceeds to the fund. There are 18 in total, including Meijer, Rally House and Amazon.

MSU has already committed to covering the hospital bills for the injured students and funeral costs for those who were killed. The Spartan Strong Fund is expected to cover costs for students and staffers who need counseling and campus safety enhancements.

“Each situation and need is unique and evolving, but the university is committed to working with those most critically impacted to identify meaningful ways to provide support,” organizers said.

The AG’s office also has tools on how to spot fake crowdfunding accounts and the best practices for social-giving platforms. If you believe you are a victim of a consumer scam, the AG recommends you contact its Consumer Protection Department.