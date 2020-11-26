New Michigan law to wipe clean misdemeanors, minor offenses

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — New legislation under Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will allow thousands of Michigan residents to get their misdemeanors removed from public record.

According to the Traverse City Record-Eagle, the “Clean Slate” laws will automatically expunge misdemeanors seven years after sentencing.

Felonies will be handled the same way 10 years after sentencing or the end of a sentence.

Supporters say the change will allow Michigan residents to seek better employment, apply for housing and have access to previously off-limits opportunities.

According to a governor’s office, drunken driving offenses, as well as crimes involving minors, vulnerable elders, assaults, forgery and embezzlement, and other more serious felonies and misdemeanors will not be automatically expunged.

Latest Stories