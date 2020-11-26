New Michigan law to wipe clean misdemeanors, minor offenses

Michigan News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — New legislation under Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will allow thousands of Michigan residents to get their misdemeanors removed from public record.

According to the Traverse City Record-Eagle, the “Clean Slate” laws will automatically expunge misdemeanors seven years after sentencing.

Felonies will be handled the same way 10 years after sentencing or the end of a sentence.

Supporters say the change will allow Michigan residents to seek better employment, apply for housing and have access to previously off-limits opportunities.

According to a governor’s office, drunken driving offenses, as well as crimes involving minors, vulnerable elders, assaults, forgery and embezzlement, and other more serious felonies and misdemeanors will not be automatically expunged.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories