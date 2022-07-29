SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. ­and Ontario – Starting August 10, the Sault Ste. Marie International Administration (IBA) will upgrade its tolling system.

The current card system will eventually go away, converting to 6C Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) windshield tags which will be read by the toll system automatically.

“It’s important for our customers to check their accounts before this transition to make sure their contact information is correct,” said IBA chief financial officer Emily Jacques in a release on Friday. “They also should make sure they have sufficient balance available in their account to cover their tolls while we move to the new system.”

You can continue to use the www.saultbridge.com to manage toll accounts. The website will have a new look and access instructions. The new web portal will include the ability to review transactions, make one-time payments or set up automatic payments, request new or replacement tags, cancel tags, generate statements, and more.

The IBA issued the following reminders for customers:

All current account information and balances will automatically transfer over to the new system. Users will need to re-enter payment information in the new system if they currently have automatic payments set up. They can log in using previous account numbers; however, they will be prompted to create a new username and password.

Current cards will continue to work, although they will eventually be phased out. Customers will receive advance notice when this happens.

Before the new system goes online there will be a "freeze" period on accounts. No new cards or accounts will be created, and no changes can be made to existing accounts after 10 p.m. Aug. 5. No deposits to accounts can be made after 10 p.m. Aug. 8. The freeze will be lifted when the new system goes live. All valid cards can continue to be used on their accounts during this period.

Online guides will be available after Aug. 10 to explain functions of the new system and give instructions on how to perform routine tasks. Call 906-635-5255 or 705-942-4345 ext. 105 or 0 for additional questions, or email accounts@saultbridge.com.