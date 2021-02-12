New trial granted; prisoner says man was wrongly convicted

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says a Detroit-area man convicted of murder deserves a new trial after a state prisoner with a long record of killings said he was the person who pulled the trigger.

The court says Thelonious Searcy has a good chance of acquittal if a jury hears the new evidence. Searcy’s conviction was set aside.

Searcy is serving a life sentence for the fatal shooting of a man in a car near Detroit City Airport.

Witnesses identified him as the shooter, though he insists he was at a family barbecue.

In 2015, Vincent Smothers told Searcy that he killed the victim during a botched robbery. The appeals court found Smothers’ testimony very credible.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories