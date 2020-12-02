LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s acting unemployment director has told lawmakers her office is trying to balance between quickly paying benefits to jobless workers and preventing fraud, saying impostor claims are rampant in a backlog of 90,000-plus cases.
Liza Estlund Olson took over the Unemployment Insurance Agency less than a month ago after the previous chief, Steve Gray, fell out of favor with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The agency last week released an independent report showing how — faced with an unprecedented deluge of claims during the coronavirus lockdown last spring — it made policy, technological and organizational changes that increased exposure to fraud.
Latest Stories
- Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman on the run after cutting tether
- New unemployment head balances paying claims, stopping fraud
- New Interview: Photographer watched as four men demolished the Utah monolith
- Mackinac Bridge climber could face felony charges
- US says ready for domestic shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, details tentative plan for distribution