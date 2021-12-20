LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity are awarding more than $2 million in grants to programs that aim to help employers fill their talent needs.

Programs that receive funding will work with Michigan Works! to identify a cohort of participants who ar most prepared to successfully enter the workforce. Participants are required to be working toward a high school diploma or its equivalence or receiving remediation services through one of the funded adult education programs.

“Providing this connection between adult learners and local employers greatly increases the employability and earning potential of Michigan’s citizens,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “This program helps fill the current talent gap by educating workers with the in-demand skills Michigan businesses are looking for.”

Areas of training include construction trades, healthcare, information technology, machining, robotics and welding. An adult education navigator will work with participants to design an educational program best suited to their personal and employment needs. The navigator will also help connect participants to support services like transportation and childcare.

Programs will collaborate with employers to develop and implement the programs ensuring that services and instruction align with the needs of local employers and to obtain commitment to provide employment opportunities to students who successfully complete the program. Michigan Works! provides information regarding careers that align with local labor market information, employability and soft skills training, resume writing and employer connections to participants to obtain employment in specific in-demand occupation. Programs will be awarded up to $350,000 each. Grantees are: