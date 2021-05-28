Ninth Michigan man charged in US Capitol riot

Screenshots included in a criminal complaint against Anthony Puma come from his video of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI says.

UNDATED (WOOD) — A Michigan man now facing charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot gave investigators video in which he can be seen climbing through a window to get into the building, the FBI says.

Anthony Michael Puma, 47, faces four criminal counts, court records posted online by the FBI show: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaged in disorderly or disruptive conduct in or within proximity to any restricted building or grounds, obstruction of justice/Congress and violent entry and disorderly conducts on Capitol grounds.

In a criminal complaint posted to the FBI’s online database of those facing charges, an agent says officials started investigating Puma Jan. 8 after getting an online tip from one of his Facebook friends who said he had livestreamed the riot two days earlier.

On Jan. 14, the document says, agents went to Puma’s home to question him. He admitted he went to Washington, D.C., for a rally in support of former President Donald Trump and that he then went to the Capitol. He told them it had already been breached by the time he arrived. He said he went inside and was eventually cleared with the rest of the crowd.

Puma said he was wearing a GoPro camera as the riot unfolded and livestreaming it on Facebook. The FBI says he gave the agents the footage.

In that video, investigators say, Puma can be heard admitting that he climbed up a wall to get on to an outdoor Capitol landing. Screen captures included in the criminal complaint show him them climbing through a window to get inside.

The FBI’s notes show Puma was arrested May 27.

He is now among nine Michigan men charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob of Trump supporters and anti-government extremists stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote in favor of President Joe Biden.

Most of the Michigan suspects are from southeastern Michigan, including Puma; The Detroit News reports he is from Brownstown Township in the Detroit area. Two are from the Upper Peninsula.