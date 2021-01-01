No win but some support for man challenging life term

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from a man who is challenging mandatory life sentences for people who were 18 at the time of a murder.

No-parole sentences are no longer mandatory for teenagers who were under 18.

Robin Manning believes people like himself who were 18 should also benefit.

The state Supreme Court rejected Manning’s case on procedural grounds. But the addition of a new justice, Elizabeth Welch, could change the outcome if a similar case is filed in the future.

Manning has been in prison for more than 35 years for a conviction stemming from his presence during a 1984 homicide.

