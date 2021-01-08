Nominations on for Michigan’s barn preservation contest

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Grand Traverse region has won top honors 10 times in the statewide barn preservation contest in northwestern Michigan, including the Brunson Barn.
Concerned about the barn, a Michigan resident noticed some of the barn’s support beams missing and urged a National Park Service Historic public meeting to do what was necessary to fix it, eventually spearheading an winning entry in the Michigan Barn Preservation Network Barn of the Year awards.
According to the Traverse City Record-Eagle, award categories cover barns that continue to be used for agriculture, barns adapted for other uses, barns that are family-owned or the project of a nonprofit or commercial entity.
Entries for the barn preservation contest this year are due Feb. 1.
