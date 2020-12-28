Nonprofit helps Port Huron businesses weather pandemic

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — This year, it’s been about saving every business possible for Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair County.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports that the nonprofit has helped more than 350 businesses directly.

It’s also aided others with answering coronavirus pandemic order questions and connecting them to grants and other resources.

The alliance has helped manage $1.5 million in grants. It will be administrating two more programs with over $115,000.

It also worked on different campaigns to help keep people safe during the pandemic and to encourage people to help the local economy.

