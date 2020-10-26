Northern Michigan vineyards expect solid grape crop in 2020

In this March 24, 2020, photo, farmworkers keep their distance from each other as they work at the Heringer Estates Family Vineyards and Winery in Clarksburg, Calif. Farms continue to operate as essential businesses that supply food to California and much of the country as schools, restaurants and stores shutter over the coronavirus. But some workers are anxious about the virus spreading among them and their families. Steve Heringer, general manager of the 152-year-old family owned business said workers now have more hand sanitizer and already use their own gloves for field work. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Vineyard managers say a solid grape crop is expected this year in northern Michigan.

Black Star Farms head winemaker and managing partner for operations Lee Lutes says that “the fruit itself, for the most part, has been exceptional.”

Black Star expects to wrap up its grape harvest around the first week in November.

Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery on Old Mission Peninsula, near Traverse City, is on track to finish picking around the middle of November.

Brys vintner Coenraad Stassen says the fruit is just starting to ripen to where they feel comfortable to pick it.

