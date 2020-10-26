Northern Michigan vineyards expect solid grape crop in 2020

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Vineyard managers say a solid grape crop is expected this year in northern Michigan.
Black Star Farms head winemaker and managing partner for operations Lee Lutes says that “the fruit itself, for the most part, has been exceptional.”
Black Star expects to wrap up its grape harvest around the first week in November.
Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery on Old Mission Peninsula, near Traverse City, is on track to finish picking around the middle of November.
Brys vintner Coenraad Stassen says the fruit is just starting to ripen to where they feel comfortable to pick it.
