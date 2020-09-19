Northern Michigan’s budding hops industry on the rise again

WILLIAMSBURG, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan’s budding hops industry appears to be doing better after a rocky start at the beginning of the year.

During the early months of the global pandemic, Michigan hops sales dipped 30% to 50% as operations across the craft beer industry shut down and brewers had to turn to product in storage.

According to the Traverse City Record-Eagle, Michigan Local Hops says sales picked up in July and August.

The sales director at Michigan Local Hops says the farm continues working on ways to improve.

