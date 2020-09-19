Northern Michigan’s budding hops industry on the rise again

Michigan News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hops for Help - a Marquette County fundraiser_-8556763608359615589

WILLIAMSBURG, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan’s budding hops industry appears to be doing better after a rocky start at the beginning of the year.

During the early months of the global pandemic, Michigan hops sales dipped 30% to 50% as operations across the craft beer industry shut down and brewers had to turn to product in storage.

According to the Traverse City Record-Eagle, Michigan Local Hops says sales picked up in July and August.

The sales director at Michigan Local Hops says the farm continues working on ways to improve.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories