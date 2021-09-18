October trial postponed for 5 men in Michigan governor plot

FILE – This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom left, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft, and Ty Garbin. A federal judge on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, said he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A new date wasn’t immediately set, but U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker suggested the trial might get pushed to February or March. A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. He’s expected to be a major witness for the government at trial. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge said he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Defense lawyers said they need more time to pore over evidence shared by federal prosecutors, especially the work of FBI agents and informants.

A new date wasn’t immediately set, however; federal Judge Robert Jonker suggested the trial might get pushed to February or March.

The government alleges the five men were upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan. They men all pleaded not guilty.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and is expected to be a star witness for prosecutors.