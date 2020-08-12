Officials loading up on public input as they set sights for 2021 deer hunting regulations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Take a shot at simplifying regulations and removing barriers to participation in deer hunting for 2021.



The Michigan Department of Natural resources is hunting for advice and inviting the public to provide input at two virtual open house events next week.

The sessions will be held using Microsoft Teams (available through your web browser with no download required) on Thursday evening (August 20th) and Friday afternoon (August 21st).



Learn from experts about deer population dynamics, disease and harvest as well as hunter trends.



After the sessions a video recording and a survey link will be available online.



Hunters can provide feedback on the proposed regulations through August 28th by filling out the survey.



Once public input has been gathered, it will be sent to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission for review before the commission votes on the proposed regulations in December.

