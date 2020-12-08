Officials seek public comment on Michigan breastfeeding plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is inviting the public to comment on the Michigan Breastfeeding Plan. The first ever Breastfeeding Plan was released in 2017.

MDHHS remains committed to collaboration and wants to assure public feedback is received regarding the next iteration of the Michigan Breastfeeding Plan.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants be exclusively breastfed for about six months, with continued breastfeeding alongside complementary foods for at least one year.

According to 2018 Michigan Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System data, 86.9 percent of mothers reported ever breastfeeding their infants, while only 58 percent reported breastfeeding their infants at three months of age.

The importance of breastfeeding initiation and duration continues to be important health information that needs to be elevated.

“Every infant should have an opportunity to breastfeed and it is important that MDHHS continues to work with partners to support breastfeeding for all families,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We will continue to address disparities in breastfeeding so that all families have the resources and support they need.”

The Michigan Breastfeeding Plan will be released in early 2021.

Public comment on the Plan will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 by emailing TownsendS2@michigan.gov. When submitting comments, please list Michigan Breastfeeding Plan Feedback in the subject line.

