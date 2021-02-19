Ohio man charged for climbing Mackinac Bridge to take photos

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN/PRESS RELEASE) – Isaac Kendall Wright, a 25-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio man, was arraigned yesterday, Feb. 18, in the 89th District Court of Cheboygan County on a charge of Felony Trespass Upon a Key Transportation Facility for a trespass on the Mackinac Bridge that occurred on Nov. 5, 2020.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) St. Ignace Post, an investigation began when photographs taken from the top of the south tower of the Mackinac Bridge surfaced on social media platforms. Upon learning of the photos, Mackinac Bridge Authority personnel reviewed an incident in which an alarm was activated on the bridge early one morning in November, and a check of the surveillance video revealed evidence of the crime.

MSP investigators soon discovered that multiple other law enforcement agencies from around the country were investigating similar crimes believed to be committed by the same individual. Detectives from multiple states began to work together, and eventually were able to effect Wright’s arrest in Winona, Arizona. He was extradited to Cincinnati, Ohio to face his first set of criminal charges, before being arraigned virtually on the Michigan charge.

Wright currently remains lodged in the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio. His preliminary exam on the Michigan charge is scheduled for March 5 through the 89th District Court of Cheboygan County.